South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aggies to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|South Carolina (+16.5)
|Over (52.5)
|Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19
South Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Gamecocks.
- The Gamecocks are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- South Carolina is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this year.
- The Gamecocks have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
- The average over/under for South Carolina games this year is 2.7 more points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aggies an 88.9% chance to win.
- The Aggies are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas A&M is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
- There have been four Aggies games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.
- The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.
Gamecocks vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M
|32.3
|19.9
|36.5
|12.3
|23
|34
|South Carolina
|26.6
|31.7
|41
|30.7
|15.3
|33
