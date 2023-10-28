When the Davidson Wildcats play the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection system predicts the Wildcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-25.5) 52.1 Davidson 39, Presbyterian 13

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Pioneer League Predictions

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

The Blue Hose and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

A total of three of Wildcats games last season hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Hose vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Davidson 43.3 22.7 53.0 23.3 30.3 22.0 Presbyterian 21.7 24.1 27.3 21.3 17.5 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.