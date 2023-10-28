Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of college football's toughest defenses clash when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) carry the country's third-ranked scoring D into a game versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2), with the No. 20 defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Buckeyes are major, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-650
|+475
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-780
|+530
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 4-2-1 ATS this season.
- The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.
- Wisconsin is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
Ohio State & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
