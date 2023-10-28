The Furman Paladins (6-1) hit the road for a SoCon battle against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Paladin Stadium.

Furman ranks 26th in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored East Tennessee State ranks 103rd in the FCS (18.0 points per game), and it is 101st on defense (31.7 points allowed per game).

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Furman vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Furman East Tennessee State 394.1 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.1 (117th) 369.6 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.0 (59th) 199.9 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.4 (51st) 194.3 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.7 (127th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman so far this season. He has 1,231 passing yards, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 480 yards (68.6 ypg) on 80 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has 548 rushing yards on 118 carries with seven touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has hauled in 17 receptions for 243 yards (34.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Joshua Harris has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 31.1 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kyndel Dean's 15 catches have turned into 190 yards.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Bryson Irby is his team's leading rusher with 91 carries for 478 yards, or 68.3 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Zach Borisch has totaled 209 yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie's 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 receptions on 27 targets with two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III has caught 14 passes and compiled 191 receiving yards (27.3 per game).

Xavier Gaillardetz has racked up 142 reciving yards (20.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Furman or East Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.