The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) will have their 24th-ranked pass defense on display versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) and the No. 17 pass offense in college football, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-3.5) 46.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-3.5) 46.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Marshall has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

