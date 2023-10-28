The Clemson Tigers (4-3) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack will attempt to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 44 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup.

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Clemson vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-9.5) 44 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-9.5) 43.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Clemson vs. NC State Betting Trends

Clemson has won two games against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

NC State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this year.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.