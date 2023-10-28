The Clemson Tigers (4-3) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack will attempt to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 44 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup.

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: The CW
  • City: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-9.5) 44 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-9.5) 43.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Clemson vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Clemson has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • NC State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this year.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.