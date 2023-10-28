The Clemson Tigers (4-3) hit the road for an ACC showdown against the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

On offense, Clemson ranks 49th in the FBS with 30.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 39th in points allowed (276.9 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored NC State ranks 89th in the FBS (25.4 points per game), and it is 55th on the other side of the ball (23.6 points allowed per contest).

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Clemson vs. NC State Key Statistics

Clemson NC State 424.1 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.4 (107th) 276.9 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.9 (29th) 165.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.3 (83rd) 258.4 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (97th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 1,684 passing yards for Clemson, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 93 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 70 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has racked up 494 yards on 106 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Phil Mafah has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 355 yards (50.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 28 catches for 389 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Beaux Collins has caught 26 passes for 368 yards (52.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jake Briningstool has a total of 251 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 971 passing yards (138.7 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 281 yards (40.1 ypg) on 70 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has racked up 43 carries and totaled 230 yards with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion leads his squad with 410 receiving yards on 37 catches with four touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has put up a 172-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 20 targets.

Bradley Rozner's 23 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

