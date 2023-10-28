ACC opponents will do battle when the Clemson Tigers (4-3) meet the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Clemson vs. NC State?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 27, NC State 20

Clemson 27, NC State 20 Clemson has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 3-2 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 1-1 (66.7%).

NC State has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Wolfpack have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

The Tigers have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (+9.5)



NC State (+9.5) So far this year Clemson has two victories against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Entering play this week, NC State has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) This season, four of Clemson's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 44 points.

This season, three of NC State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 44 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.8 points per game, 11.8 points more than the over/under of 44 for this game.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 53.2 50.8 Implied Total AVG 32.3 34.7 30 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 50.2 46.2 Implied Total AVG 27.8 28 27.7 ATS Record 1-4-1 1-1-1 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

