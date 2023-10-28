The Samford Bulldogs (4-4) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-7) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Seibert Stadium in a clash of SoCon opponents.

Samford is compiling 29.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 36th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 63rd, surrendering 26.9 points per contest. Citadel has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-worst in total offense (241.4 total yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (472.4 total yards allowed per game).

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Citadel vs. Samford Key Statistics

Citadel Samford 241.4 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.4 (4th) 472.4 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (98th) 113.1 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (76th) 128.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.9 (8th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has thrown for 638 yards on 56-of-108 passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 145 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Cooper Wallace's team-high 251 rushing yards have come on 69 carries. He also leads the team with 172 receiving yards (24.6 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips has recorded 132 receiving yards (18.9 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Tyson Trottier's four receptions (on two targets) have netted him 124 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 2,288 passing yards for Samford, completing 72.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has 584 rushing yards on 103 carries with eight touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has carried the ball 61 times for 236 yards (29.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has hauled in 54 catches for 572 yards (71.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Ty King has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 448 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

DJ Rias has compiled 19 catches for 255 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per game.

