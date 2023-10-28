In the matchup between the Samford Bulldogs and Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Citadel vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-21.8) 49.8 Samford 36, Citadel 14

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Citadel Bulldogs won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

A total of four of Citadel Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Samford Bulldogs have three wins in three games against the spread this season.

No Samford Bulldogs game has hit the over this season.

Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 29.3 26.9 39.0 29.0 19.5 24.8 Citadel 8.7 37.6 11.3 40.7 6.8 35.3

