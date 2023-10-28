Charleston Southern vs. Bryant Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the game between the Bryant Bulldogs and Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Charleston Southern vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Bryant (-0.3)
|44.8
|Bryant 23, Charleston Southern 22
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 Big South Predictions
Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Buccaneers covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.
Bryant Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last year.
- A total of six of Bulldogs games last year hit the over.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buccaneers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Charleston Southern
|13.6
|29.3
|14.3
|11.3
|12.7
|53.3
|Bryant
|24.1
|27.7
|29.7
|21.0
|20.0
|32.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.