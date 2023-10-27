In the upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Teuvo Teravainen to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Teravainen stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Teravainen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (three shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 26.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.