If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Richland County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Orangeburg County
  • Fairfield County
  • Marlboro County
  • Chesterfield County
  • Marion County
  • Berkeley County
  • Greenville County
  • Pickens County
  • Lexington County
  • Florence County

    • Richland County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Richland Northeast High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Blythewood, SC
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.