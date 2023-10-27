The World Series kicks off Friday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live from Globe Life Field, and airing on FOX. Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks have yet to name their starter.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third in MLB action with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in MLB, slugging .452.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.

Eovaldi is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

In eight of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-9) to the mound for his 35th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 29th start in a row.

In 34 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly - 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - -

