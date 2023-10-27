P.J. Washington's Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Washington, in his most recent showing, had 25 points in a 116-110 win over the Hawks.

Now let's examine Washington's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-120)

Over 16.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA last season, conceding 44.7 per game.

Conceding an average of 25.8 assists last season, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 28 20 5 1 1 3 2 2/3/2023 37 7 2 3 1 0 0 12/14/2022 31 13 5 1 1 2 2

