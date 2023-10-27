Support your favorite local high school football team in McCormick County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

McCormick County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

St. Joseph's Catholic School at McCormick High School