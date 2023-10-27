South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marlboro County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Marlboro County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Marlboro County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Camden High School at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
