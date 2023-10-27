Root for your favorite local high school football team in Marion County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Fairfield County
  • Richland County
  • Williamsburg County
  • Anderson County
  • Lexington County
  • Florence County
  • Beaufort County
  • Pickens County
  • Dorchester County
  • Marlboro County

    • Marion County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Mullins High School at Marion High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Marion, SC
    • Conference: 2A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.