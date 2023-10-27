The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Fast find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fast stats and insights

Fast has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).

Fast has no points on the power play.

Fast averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.