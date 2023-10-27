The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Fast find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

  • Fast has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Fast has no points on the power play.
  • Fast averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

