Hurricanes vs. Sharks October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSSO
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Kotkaniemi is one of Carolina's top contributors with nine points. He has scored four goals and picked up five assists this season.
- Martin Necas is another important player for Carolina, with nine points (1.1 per game) -- scoring four goals and adding five assists.
- Brady Skjei has scored one goal and added six assists in eight games for Carolina.
- Antti Raanta's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded 10 goals (4.4 goals against average) and recorded 45 saves with an .818% save percentage (65th in league).
Sharks Players to Watch
- Hertl is a leading scorer for San Jose, with five points this season, as he has recorded one goal and four assists in seven games.
- Fabian Zetterlund is a key contributor for San Jose, with three total points this season. In seven games, he has netted two goals and provided one assist.
- This season, Filip Zadina has two goals and zero assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, San Jose's Kaapo Kahkonen is 0-2-0 this season, compiling 70 saves and giving up eight goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .897 save percentage (39th in the league).
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|9th
|3.75
|Goals Scored
|1.14
|32nd
|31st
|4.38
|Goals Allowed
|4
|29th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|24.3
|32nd
|2nd
|26.8
|Shots Allowed
|37.4
|32nd
|11th
|22.86%
|Power Play %
|13.64%
|22nd
|29th
|69.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.07%
|21st
