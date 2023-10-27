How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the San Jose Sharks on Friday, October 27, with the Sharks having dropped seven straight games.
Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO as the Hurricanes try to take down the Sharks.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|Hurricanes
|6-3 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 35 total goals (4.4 per game) to rank 32nd in league play.
- The Hurricanes score the second-most goals in the league (30 total, 3.8 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up four goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|8
|4
|5
|9
|3
|2
|44.8%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|8
|4
|5
|9
|7
|5
|46.9%
|Brady Skjei
|8
|1
|6
|7
|2
|4
|-
|Jaccob Slavin
|8
|3
|4
|7
|2
|3
|-
|Seth Jarvis
|8
|4
|3
|7
|2
|5
|56.2%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 28 goals conceded (four per game) is 28th in the NHL.
- The Sharks have eight goals this season (1.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 3.9 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled just eight goals over that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|7
|1
|4
|5
|3
|5
|63.9%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|7
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|33.3%
|Filip Zadina
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0%
|Thomas Bordeleau
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|54.7%
|William Eklund
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|33.3%
