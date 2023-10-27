The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 112 - Pistons 104

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Hornets (- 4.5)

Hornets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-8.0)

Hornets (-8.0) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 215.5

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, the Hornets were the fourth-worst team in the NBA (111.0 points per game) last season. Defensively, they were 22nd (117.2 points conceded per game).

Charlotte was ninth in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.5) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (46.2) last year.

With 25.1 assists per game last season, the Hornets were 17th in the NBA.

Last year, Charlotte was 18th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 11th in turnovers forced (13.8).

Last year, the Hornets were fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.