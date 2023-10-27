South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Fairfield County, South Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Fairfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Laurens High School at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
