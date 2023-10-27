Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Dorchester County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Summerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinewood Preparatory School at Northwood Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Dorchester High School at Ashley Ridge High School