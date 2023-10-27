South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Dorchester County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinewood Preparatory School at Northwood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dorchester High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
