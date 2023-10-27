The Boston Celtics (1-0) square off against the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)

Celtics (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (217.5)



Under (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 208.5

Celtics Performance Insights

On offense, the Celtics were the fourth-best team in the NBA (117.9 points per game) last season. On defense, they were fourth-best (111.4 points allowed per game).

Last year, Boston was seventh in the NBA in rebounds (45.3 per game) and 18th in rebounds allowed (44).

Last season the Celtics were ranked seventh in the league in assists with 26.7 per game.

Last season, Boston was seventh in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).

Beyond the arc, the Celtics were second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16) last year. They were sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.

Heat Performance Insights

Because of the Heat's offensive struggles last year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, they were forced to lean on their defense, which ranked second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.

Miami struggled to grab rebounds last season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 40.6 rebounds per game. It ranked sixth by allowing 41.9 boards per contest.

The Heat ranked 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.

Miami committed 12.8 turnovers per game last season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and it forced 15 turnovers per game (third-best).

The Heat ranked fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they drained 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).

