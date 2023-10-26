ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
The options on the Week 9 college football schedule include ACC teams involved in eight games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Duke (+5.5) against Louisville is the best bet on the spread, while wagering on the total in the Virginia vs. Miami (FL) matchup carries the best value. Find even more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all ACC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 9 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Duke +5.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 5.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 27.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Virginia +18.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 12.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Make your ACC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 9 ACC Total Bets
Over 47.5 - Virginia vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Total: 56.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 64.5 - North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Total: 59.1 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - UConn vs. Boston College
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 9 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Florida State
|7-0 (5-0 ACC)
|41.6 / 18.6
|443.7 / 350.1
|North Carolina
|6-1 (3-1 ACC)
|35.9 / 22.4
|499.7 / 370.1
|Louisville
|6-1 (3-1 ACC)
|34.1 / 20.6
|464.0 / 317.9
|Duke
|5-2 (2-1 ACC)
|29.6 / 13.9
|370.7 / 315.9
|Virginia Tech
|4-4 (3-1 ACC)
|26.1 / 22.9
|380.9 / 316.0
|Boston College
|4-3 (2-2 ACC)
|29.1 / 30.4
|417.4 / 382.6
|Georgia Tech
|3-4 (2-2 ACC)
|29.7 / 30.3
|434.1 / 450.7
|Clemson
|4-3 (2-3 ACC)
|30.4 / 20.6
|424.1 / 276.9
|Miami (FL)
|5-2 (1-2 ACC)
|36.3 / 19.1
|481.9 / 313.6
|NC State
|4-3 (1-2 ACC)
|25.4 / 23.6
|347.4 / 332.9
|Virginia
|2-5 (1-2 ACC)
|23.6 / 31.1
|361.3 / 395.6
|Wake Forest
|4-3 (1-3 ACC)
|23.1 / 22.1
|361.4 / 366.9
|Pittsburgh
|2-5 (1-3 ACC)
|24.6 / 24.6
|320.4 / 325.0
|Syracuse
|4-4 (0-4 ACC)
|26.4 / 24.1
|367.0 / 399.1
Watch ACC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.