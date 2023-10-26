If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Greenville County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • York County
  • Marlboro County
  • Anderson County
  • Orangeburg County
  • Chester County
  • Marion County
  • Berkeley County
  • Laurens County
  • Williamsburg County
  • Darlington County

    • Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Berea High School at Westside High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Anderson, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Riverside High School at Greer High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Greer, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fountain Inn High School at Southside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Greenville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blue Ridge High School at Travelers Rest High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Travelers Rest, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Joseph's Catholic School at McCormick High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: McCormick, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Eastside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Taylors, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Mauldin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mauldin, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    J.L. Mann High School at Hillcrest High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Simpsonville, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodmont High School at Mauldin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mauldin, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.