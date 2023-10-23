How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, October 23
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
Today's NCAA Women's Soccer schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is BYU taking on UCF on ESPN+.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Cincinnati vs West Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Watch Southern Utah vs Utah Valley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Watch UCF vs BYU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Watch Texas Tech vs Iowa State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Watch Kansas State vs Kansas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Watch Baylor vs Houston
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
