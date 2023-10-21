SoCon foes match up when the Mercer Bears (4-3) and the Wofford Terriers (0-7) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Mercer ranks 72nd in scoring offense (22.6 points per game) and 44th in scoring defense (24.4 points allowed per game) this season. Wofford ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (237.1), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 95th in the FCS with 390.7 total yards ceded per contest.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wofford vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Wofford vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Wofford Mercer 237.1 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.6 (50th) 390.7 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.4 (75th) 115 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137 (70th) 122.1 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.6 (77th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has thrown for 637 yards on 52% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram has rushed for 431 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

J.T. Smith Jr. has collected 137 yards (on 25 carries).

Kyle Pinnix paces his squad with 153 receiving yards on 10 receptions.

Alec Holt has racked up 126 receiving yards (18 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Tyler Parker's three grabs (on six targets) have netted him 108 yards (15.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,344 yards, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 164 yards (23.4 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 75 times for 397 yards (56.7 per game), scoring four times.

Ty James' team-leading 764 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 41 targets) with six touchdowns.

Devron Harper has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 350 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Travion Solomon's nine grabs have yielded 53 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or Wofford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.