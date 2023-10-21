Based on our computer model, the Mercer Bears will take down the Wofford Terriers when the two teams match up at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wofford vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-27.9) 40 Mercer 34, Wofford 6

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Terriers have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Bears games went over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terriers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 22.6 24.4 32 15.7 15 39 Wofford 11.4 29 14.3 25.7 9.3 31.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.