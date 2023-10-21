SoCon teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga

Week 8 SoCon Results

Chattanooga 34 East Tennessee State 3

Chattanooga Leaders

Passing: Chase Artopoeus (17-for-24, 249 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Chase Artopoeus (17-for-24, 249 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Gino Appleberry Jr. (20 ATT, 71 YDS, 2 TDs)

Gino Appleberry Jr. (20 ATT, 71 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jamoi Mayes (0 TAR, 5 REC, 92 YDS, 2 TDs)

East Tennessee State Leaders

Passing: William Riddle (8-for-25, 46 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

William Riddle (8-for-25, 46 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Bryson Irby (18 ATT, 82 YDS)

Bryson Irby (18 ATT, 82 YDS) Receiving: Tommy Winton, III (0 TAR, 4 REC, 36 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Chattanooga East Tennessee State 418 Total Yards 120 259 Passing Yards 46 159 Rushing Yards 74 2 Turnovers 1

Next Week's SoCon Games

Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

