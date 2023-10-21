When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Stefan Noesen score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Noesen has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding four total goals (one per game).

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

