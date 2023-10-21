The Delaware State Hornets (1-5) play a familiar opponent when they visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in a MEAC battle.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks sixth-worst in the FCS (40.0 points allowed per game), Delaware State has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 80th in the FCS by putting up 21.5 points per game. From an offensive angle, South Carolina State is posting 19.5 points per game (94th-ranked). It ranks 54th in the FCS on defense (25.5 points given up per game).

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

South Carolina State Delaware State 324.2 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.0 (93rd) 337.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (57th) 167.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (101st) 156.7 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (60th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has compiled 830 yards (138.3 ypg) while completing 53.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 95 yards .

Jawarn Howell has rushed 53 times for 282 yards. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Kacy Fields has run for 178 yards across 42 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Justin Smith-Brown leads his squad with 188 receiving yards on nine catches with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has totaled 165 receiving yards (27.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Jordan Smith's 10 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 152 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has thrown for 1,181 yards, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards (32.7 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marquis Gillis has racked up 324 yards on 73 carries. He's also caught eight passes for 101 yards (16.8 per game).

Nyghee Lolley's 184 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has totaled 15 catches and one touchdown.

Khyheem Waleed has grabbed nine passes while averaging 28.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

EJ Core has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 passes and scoring one touchdown.

