When the Missouri Tigers square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Carolina vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (-7.5) Over (58.5) Missouri 37, South Carolina 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 SEC Predictions

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Missouri vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

South Carolina is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Gamecocks' six games with a set total.

The average total for South Carolina games this season is 3.7 less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 75.0% chance to win.

The Tigers have covered the spread four times in six games.

Missouri has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Out of six Tigers games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 5.8 more than the average point total for Missouri games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gamecocks vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 33.9 24.9 31.8 26.3 38.0 21.0 South Carolina 29.0 31.3 41.0 30.7 17.0 32.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.