Pioneer League opponents match up when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) and the Marist Red Foxes (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Presbyterian is totaling 347.3 yards per game on offense this year (69th in the FCS), and is allowing 319 yards per game (36th) on defense. From an offensive standpoint, Marist is generating 302.7 total yards per game (100th-ranked). It ranks 80th in the FCS defensively (371.8 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Presbyterian vs. Marist Key Statistics

Presbyterian Marist 347.3 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.7 (100th) 319 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (67th) 118 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (101st) 229.3 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.2 (73rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,108 yards, completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards (33.3 ypg) on 43 carries with one rushing touchdown.

JB Seay has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 153 yards (25.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dominic Kibby's leads his squad with 420 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has caught 21 passes for 315 yards (52.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jordan Irizarry has been the target of 14 passes and compiled 15 grabs for 224 yards, an average of 37.3 yards per contest.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi leads Marist with 1,064 yards on 88-of-170 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Amin Woods has run for 452 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Tristan Shannon has collected 131 yards (on 28 carries) with one touchdown.

Matt Stianche has hauled in 484 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Will Downes has 19 receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 208 yards (34.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jake Ciolino has racked up 116 reciving yards (19.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Presbyterian or Marist gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.