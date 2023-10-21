Looking at the schools in the Pac-12, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 8 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Washington

  • Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +200
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th
  • Last Game: W 36-33 vs Oregon

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Washington jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Arizona State
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

2. Oregon

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +200
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st
  • Last Game: L 36-33 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oregon jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Washington State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

3. Washington State

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd
  • Last Game: L 44-6 vs Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Washington State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Oregon
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

4. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +900
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
  • Last Game: W 36-24 vs UCLA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oregon State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: BYE

5. UCLA

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
  • Last Game: L 36-24 vs Oregon State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UCLA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Stanford
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

6. USC

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +300
  • Overall Rank: 19th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st
  • Last Game: L 48-20 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find USC jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Utah
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

7. Utah

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1500
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th
  • Last Game: W 34-14 vs Cal

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ USC
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

8. Arizona

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th
  • Last Game: W 44-6 vs Washington State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arizona jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: BYE

9. Colorado

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
  • Last Game: L 46-43 vs Stanford

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Colorado jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: BYE

10. Cal

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 61st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
  • Last Game: L 34-14 vs Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cal jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: BYE

11. Stanford

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +75000
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
  • Last Game: W 46-43 vs Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stanford jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

12. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 105th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd
  • Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arizona State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Washington
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.