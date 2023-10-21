Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1) meet the Washington State Cougars (4-2) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Washington State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 38, Washington State 21

Oregon 38, Washington State 21 Oregon has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Washington State has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +750 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks a 92.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (+20.5)



Washington State (+20.5) Oregon has four wins in five games versus the spread this year.

The Ducks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more in three chances.

Washington State has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) Oregon and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 61.5 points three times this season.

There have been two games featuring Washington State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 61.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 82.8 points per game, 21.3 points more than the over/under of 61.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.9 69.5 65.2 Implied Total AVG 43.2 50 38.7 ATS Record 4-0-1 2-0-0 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.6 58 57 Implied Total AVG 31.8 31.7 32 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

