The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) will play their Big 12-rival, the UCF Knights (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Knights will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. UCF matchup.

Oklahoma vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Oklahoma vs. UCF Betting Trends

Oklahoma has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

The Sooners are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

UCF has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

Oklahoma & UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 To Win the Big 12 +100 Bet $100 to win $100 UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

