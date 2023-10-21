The Oklahoma Sooners should come out on top in their matchup against the UCF Knights at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Oklahoma vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (-17.5) Under (67.5) Oklahoma 48, UCF 13

The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this contest.

The Sooners are 6-0-0 against the spread this year.

Oklahoma has a perfect 3-0 ATS record when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

There have been four Sooners games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

Oklahoma games this season have posted an average total of 58.8, which is 8.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knights have a 13.8% chance to win.

The Knights have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Out of the Knights' six games with a set total, five have hit the over (83.3%).

The average over/under for UCF games this year is 10.8 fewer points than the point total of 67.5 for this outing.

Sooners vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 45.2 14 50.3 10.3 43 11.5 UCF 35 27.8 46.3 18.7 23.7 37

