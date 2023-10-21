SEC foes will clash when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Missouri vs. South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 37, South Carolina 22

Missouri 37, South Carolina 22 Missouri has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, South Carolina has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Gamecocks have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +240 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (-7.5)



Missouri (-7.5) Missouri has played six games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

South Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) Four of Missouri's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points.

In the South Carolina's six games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 58.5.

Missouri averages 33.9 points per game against South Carolina's 29, totaling 4.4 points over the contest's point total of 58.5.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.7 53 52 Implied Total AVG 31 31.3 30.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-1 1-0

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 33 30.3 38.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.