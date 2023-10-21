Michael Bunting Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Avalanche - October 21
Michael Bunting will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on Bunting? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Michael Bunting vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Bunting Season Stats Insights
- Bunting has averaged 18:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).
- In one of five games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In three of five games this year, Bunting has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In two of five games this season, Bunting has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 50% that Bunting hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Bunting Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have allowed four goals in total (only one per game), the least in the NHL.
- The team's +10 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|5
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|2
|3
|Assists
|0
