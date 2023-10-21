Kurt Kitayama will play at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Kitayama at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Kitayama Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kurt Kitayama Insights

Kitayama has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Kitayama has had an average finish of 52nd.

Kitayama will attempt to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 33 -3 279 1 11 3 3 $5.9M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Kitayama finished 29th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards, 64 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 250 yards shorter than the average course Kitayama has played in the past year (7,329).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Kitayama's Last Time Out

Kitayama shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the second percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was below average, putting him in the 14th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Kitayama shot better than 67% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Kitayama carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Kitayama recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Kitayama's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the tournament average of 8.8.

In that most recent outing, Kitayama's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Kitayama ended the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kitayama finished without one.

