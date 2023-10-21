In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jaccob Slavin to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Slavin has zero points on the power play.

Slavin's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up four total goals (one per game).

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

