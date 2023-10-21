The Colorado Avalanche (4-0, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena. The contest on Saturday, October 21 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-135) Hurricanes (+115) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

This is the first time the Hurricanes are an underdog this season.

Carolina has not had a game so far this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +115 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 46.5% chance to win.

Every game Carolina has played this season has had more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 262 (15th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes have the league's highest-scoring offense (23 total goals, 4.6 per game).

The Hurricanes have conceded 24 total goals (4.8 per game) to rank 32nd.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.