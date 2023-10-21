Saturday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (4-0) and the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena sees the Avalanche favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Hurricanes (+115). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Avalanche Moneyline Hurricanes Moneyline Total BetMGM -135 +115 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Carolina has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in all five games this season.

The Avalanche were favored on the moneyline in four games this season, and won each time.

The Hurricanes have not been an underdog this season.

Colorado has had three games with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter and won each of them.

Carolina has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +115.

