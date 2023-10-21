The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-1) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Furman Paladins (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

On offense, Western Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FCS by averaging 41.3 points per game. The Catamounts rank 76th on defense (28.7 points allowed per game). With 375.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Furman ranks 48th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 81st, surrendering 372.3 total yards per contest.

Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Furman vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Furman Western Carolina 375.2 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 531.8 (1st) 372.3 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.5 (69th) 177.5 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.0 (12th) 197.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.8 (5th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 1,057 passing yards (176.2 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 391 yards (65.2 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Roberto, has carried the ball 87 times for 394 yards (65.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson paces his team with 219 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Joshua Harris has racked up 218 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Kyndel Dean has racked up 184 reciving yards (30.7 ypg) this season.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 1,532 yards (255.3 ypg) to lead Western Carolina, completing 69.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 85 rushing yards on 24 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 113 times for 847 yards (141.2 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 13 passes for 143 yards.

Branson Adams has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 247 yards (41.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Censere Lee's leads his squad with 421 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has put together a 320-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 12 targets.

David White's 15 catches have yielded 214 yards and two touchdowns.

