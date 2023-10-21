Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) will play a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-10.5)
|60.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-10.5)
|60.5
|-410
|+315
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Air Force vs Navy
- Rice vs Tulsa
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Texas vs Houston
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- SMU vs Temple
- Memphis vs UAB
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Penn State vs Ohio State
Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
- Arkansas State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.