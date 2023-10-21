The Clemson Tigers (4-2) square off against a fellow ACC foe when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Defensively, Clemson has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by giving up just 262.7 yards per game. The offense ranks 38th (437.3 yards per game). Miami (FL) has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking 13th-best in points per game (37.7) and 24th-best in points allowed per game (19.0).

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Clemson Miami (FL) 437.3 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.8 (29th) 262.7 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.3 (13th) 188.2 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (26th) 249.2 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (14th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 1,370 yards (228.3 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 120 rushing yards on 56 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has 450 rushing yards on 91 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 100 yards (16.7 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Phil Mafah has carried the ball 52 times for 341 yards (56.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' team-high 339 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 38 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has put up a 336-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 31 targets.

Troy Stellato's 17 receptions have turned into 153 yards and one touchdown.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 1,721 yards on 70.5% passing while collecting 16 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run the ball 72 times for 452 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has totaled 312 yards on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo paces his squad with 574 receiving yards on 47 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put up a 462-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 37 targets.

Colbie Young's 23 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 318 yards (53.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

