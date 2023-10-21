When the Miami Hurricanes match up with the Clemson Tigers at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Hurricanes will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+3) Over (48.5) Miami (FL) 26, Clemson 25

Week 8 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this year.

Clemson is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Tigers have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 48.5, 4.8 points fewer than the average total in Clemson games thus far this season.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Hurricanes have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this year (0-1).

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The average point total for Miami (FL) this season is 2.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 32.2 19.3 38.8 18.5 19.0 21.0 Miami (FL) 37.7 19.0 38.5 16.5 36.0 24.0

