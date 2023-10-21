In the game between the UT Martin Skyhawks and Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Skyhawks to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-26.9) 50.6 UT Martin 39, Charleston Southern 12

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers put together a 3-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have posted two wins against the spread this year.

One of the Skyhawks' three games this season has gone over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 32.7 24.0 41.3 16.0 24.0 32.0 Charleston Southern 15.8 31.3 14.3 11.3 19.0 71.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.